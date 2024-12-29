South Korea's Aviation Tragedy: Jeju Air Crash Claims Over 167 Lives

A Jeju Air passenger plane crashed at a South Korean airport on Sunday, resulting in over 167 fatalities. The incident occurred when the aircraft skidded off the runway, colliding with a concrete fence due to apparent landing gear failure. Rescue efforts were swift, yet the death toll could rise as missing passengers are yet to be accounted for.

Footage broadcasted by local channels depicted the plane, a Boeing 737-800, sliding across the airstrip at Muan airport before bursting into flames. The National Fire Agency deployed a massive response team comprising over 1,500 personnel to manage the disaster. The Transport Ministry reported that a bird strike warning was issued to the aircraft before the crash.

Authorities have retrieved vital flight data and cockpit recordings for further examination. The crash sparks a grim reminder of previous tragic air disasters in South Korea's history, including the 1997 Korean Air crash in Guam. Amidst the political turmoil in South Korea, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok has prioritized rescue efforts.

