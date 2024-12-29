Tragic Jetliner Crash in South Korea: Unfurling Aviation Catastrophe
A Jeju Air 737-800 jetliner crashed in Muan, South Korea, causing one of the nation's worst aviation disasters. The landing gear failed to deploy, leading to 179 deaths out of 181 people on board. Investigators are probing the cause, and a national mourning period has been declared.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:32 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In a devastating turn of events, a Jeju Air 737-800 jetliner tragically crashed in Muan, South Korea, marking one of the nation's most severe aviation disasters.
Authorities reported that the landing gear did not deploy, causing the aircraft to skid off the runway and crash into a concrete fence.
The accident, which killed 179 out of 181 passengers, prompted a national mourning period. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the crash's cause, amid political turbulence in South Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Road Crash Claims Two Lives in Sohna
Tragic Collision: Navy Craft and Ferry Crash Off Mumbai Coast
Tesla's Push to Drop Crash-Reporting Rule
Tragic Highway Collision: Family of Six Perishes in Overturned Truck Crash
Tragedy Strikes Gramado: Plane Crash Claims Lives in Popular Tourist Hub