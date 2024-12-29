Left Menu

Tragic Jetliner Crash in South Korea: Unfurling Aviation Catastrophe

A Jeju Air 737-800 jetliner crashed in Muan, South Korea, causing one of the nation's worst aviation disasters. The landing gear failed to deploy, leading to 179 deaths out of 181 people on board. Investigators are probing the cause, and a national mourning period has been declared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:32 IST
Tragic Jetliner Crash in South Korea: Unfurling Aviation Catastrophe
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a devastating turn of events, a Jeju Air 737-800 jetliner tragically crashed in Muan, South Korea, marking one of the nation's most severe aviation disasters.

Authorities reported that the landing gear did not deploy, causing the aircraft to skid off the runway and crash into a concrete fence.

The accident, which killed 179 out of 181 passengers, prompted a national mourning period. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the crash's cause, amid political turbulence in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024