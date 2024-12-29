Tragic Jetliner Crash in South Korea: Unfurling Aviation Catastrophe

In a devastating turn of events, a Jeju Air 737-800 jetliner tragically crashed in Muan, South Korea, marking one of the nation's most severe aviation disasters.

Authorities reported that the landing gear did not deploy, causing the aircraft to skid off the runway and crash into a concrete fence.

The accident, which killed 179 out of 181 passengers, prompted a national mourning period. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the crash's cause, amid political turbulence in South Korea.

