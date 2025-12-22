Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives on Java's Toll Road

A devastating bus crash has taken the lives of at least 15 people on the Indonesian island of Java. This tragic event occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, according to officials.

The bus, which was carrying 34 passengers, lost control on a toll road and collided with a concrete barrier before overturning. Budiono, the head of a local search and rescue agency, confirmed the details. Like many Indonesians, Budiono uses a single name.

The ill-fated inter-provincial bus was journeying from Jakarta, the nation's capital, to Yogyakarta, an ancient city with a royal heritage. The cause of the crash is under investigation as rescue efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)