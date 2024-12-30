South Korea Launches Aviation Safety Probe After Jeju Air Disaster

South Korea's acting President, Choi Sang-mok, announced an emergency safety inspection of the nation's airline operations after the deadliest air disaster in its history. On Sunday, Jeju Air's flight tragically crashed, killing 179 people and leaving two survivors. Investigations are underway to uncover the crash's cause.

Families of victims are being prioritized, with efforts focusing on identification and support following the disaster. The Transport Ministry has been tasked with preventing future incidents through an urgent review of the aviation safety protocols. The transparency in the investigation process was emphasized in a disaster management meeting.

Potential causes for the crash include bird strikes and adverse weather. The Boeing 737-800's surprising speed and absent landing gear during the incident raise critical questions. While the investigation is ongoing, South Korea is collaborating with international entities, including the NTSB and Boeing, to determine the crash's specifics.

(With inputs from agencies.)