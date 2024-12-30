Left Menu

Global Markets Await Trump Policies Amidst Year-End Uncertainty

The Nifty 50 and Sensex indices opened with minor declines as weak market sentiments persisted, dampening hopes for a year-end rally. Analysts cite impending U.S. policy announcements and geopolitical tensions as factors in the markets' cautious outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:09 IST
Global Markets Await Trump Policies Amidst Year-End Uncertainty
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Global financial markets are treading cautiously as the Nifty 50 index opened at 23,796.90, reflecting a slight dip of 16.50 points or 0.07 per cent. The BSE Sensex followed suit, starting the day at 78,637.90, down by 61.17 points or 0.08 per cent. Market analysts have highlighted weak buying sentiments as key contributors to the current decline, dashing hopes for a traditional year-end rally. Experts suggest that any significant market movements could hinge on forthcoming policy announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, expressed a dim outlook for Indian markets in the near term. "It seems like Santa Claus has skipped the market this year, with Asian markets also subdued following a slight tech-driven decline in the U.S.," Bagga told ANI. As Trump prepares to assume office on January 20th, global markets are keenly observing his first set of executive orders. These could set a precedent for future negotiations and market trends, further adding to the current uncertainty.

The NSE's sectoral indices opened in red, with selling pressure widespread. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 14 traded positively, while 36 faced declines. Leading gainers included Adani Enterprises and Bharti Airtel, whereas BPCL and ONGC topped the list of losers. Analysts maintain that significant resistance levels around 23,800 and 24,150 on the Nifty could be crucial for any bullish turn. Akshay Chinchalkar from Axis Securities notes that historical data supports a hopeful end-of-calendar-year performance, although recent macroeconomic factors present challenges for both local and international markets in the weeks ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024