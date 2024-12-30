Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Truck Plunges into Ethiopian River

A tragic accident in Ethiopia's Sidama region resulted in at least 60 deaths when a passenger-laden truck fell into a river. Authorities confirmed survivors are under treatment at a local hospital. The travelers were en route to a wedding when the incident occurred, highlighting the prevalence of traffic accidents in the country.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident unfolded in Ethiopia's southern Sidama region when a truck carrying numerous passengers plunged into a river, claiming the lives of at least 60 individuals, according to local authorities. The harrowing incident occurred in the Bona district, with the regional communication bureau releasing a statement late on Sunday night.

The statement noted that those who survived the calamitous event are currently receiving medical treatment at Bona General Hospital. The state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, EBC, revealed that the passengers had been on their way to a wedding at the time of the accident.

Traffic mishaps with grave outcomes are unfortunately common in Ethiopia. Instances of poor driving standards and inadequate vehicle maintenance contribute significantly to this issue. In 2018, a bus crash in the country's mountainous north resulted in the death of at least 38 individuals, predominantly students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

