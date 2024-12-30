Left Menu

Tragic Loss: A Family's Journey to Bring Jongluk Duangmanee Home

A family in northeastern Thailand mourns Jongluk Duangmanee, a victim of the deadly Jeju Air crash where all 179 people onboard perished. Her father, Boonchuay Duangmanee, is determined to repatriate her remains for a religious ceremony, as investigations explore potential causes like bird strikes and poor weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:51 IST
Tragic Loss: A Family's Journey to Bring Jongluk Duangmanee Home
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A northeastern Thai family is grieving the loss of Jongluk Duangmanee, a casualty in the tragic Jeju Air crash where 179 lives were lost, including all passengers and most of the crew.

Boonchuay Duangmanee, Jongluk's father, expressed his resolve to bring his 45-year-old daughter's body back home for a religious ceremony. 'I can only accept it, make peace with it,' he told Thai PBS, acknowledging the permanence of his daughter's death.

Jongluk, who frequently flew with Jeju Air, had worked in South Korea for seven years and regularly returned to Udon Thani. Investigators are looking into factors like bird strikes and adverse weather as potential causes of this catastrophic crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024