Tragic Loss: A Family's Journey to Bring Jongluk Duangmanee Home

A northeastern Thai family is grieving the loss of Jongluk Duangmanee, a casualty in the tragic Jeju Air crash where 179 lives were lost, including all passengers and most of the crew.

Boonchuay Duangmanee, Jongluk's father, expressed his resolve to bring his 45-year-old daughter's body back home for a religious ceremony. 'I can only accept it, make peace with it,' he told Thai PBS, acknowledging the permanence of his daughter's death.

Jongluk, who frequently flew with Jeju Air, had worked in South Korea for seven years and regularly returned to Udon Thani. Investigators are looking into factors like bird strikes and adverse weather as potential causes of this catastrophic crash.

