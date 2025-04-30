North Korean Troops in Russia: A Complicated Military Partnership

An estimated 4,700 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded fighting alongside Russia against Ukrainian forces, as reported by South Korea's spy agency during a briefing on Wednesday.

The figures were released soon after North Korea publicly confirmed sending troops to Russia to assist in recapturing the Kursk region from Ukrainian control. This marks North Korea's first public acknowledgment of its involvement in the conflict.

According to South Korean lawmakers briefed by the National Intelligence Service, casualties not only include around 600 deaths but also numerous injured soldiers who have been repatriated back to North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)