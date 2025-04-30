North Korean Troops in Russia: A Complicated Military Partnership
North Korea has lost approximately 4,700 soldiers while fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine. The troops were sent under a 2024 defense treaty. South Korea’s National Intelligence Service estimates these casualties followed North Korea's aid to resupply Russia's depleted weapon stocks.
- Country:
- South Korea
An estimated 4,700 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded fighting alongside Russia against Ukrainian forces, as reported by South Korea's spy agency during a briefing on Wednesday.
The figures were released soon after North Korea publicly confirmed sending troops to Russia to assist in recapturing the Kursk region from Ukrainian control. This marks North Korea's first public acknowledgment of its involvement in the conflict.
According to South Korean lawmakers briefed by the National Intelligence Service, casualties not only include around 600 deaths but also numerous injured soldiers who have been repatriated back to North Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Belagavi Station: No Casualties Reported
Civilians in Crossfire: U.N. Condemns Continued Casualties in Lebanon
Continued Civilian Casualties in Lebanon Amid Ceasefire
Diplomacy Efforts in Moscow: Putin and Qatar's Emir Seek Ukraine Peace Deal
Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and Qatar's Emir Tackle Global Tensions