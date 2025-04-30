Pune Medical College Takes Firm Action Against Alleged Ragging Incident

Three postgraduate students from the state-run Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College (BJMC) in Pune have been suspended and expelled from their hostel following serious allegations of ragging. This decisive action came after a complaint was lodged by one of the victims on Monday, prompting swift institutional response.

The college dean, Eknath Pawar, confirmed the suspension, stating the accused were involved in allegedly ragging junior doctors on campus. In light of the complaint, the administration swiftly formed a probe committee that convened for its first meeting to address the issue. Following this meeting, the committee moved to suspend the accused students while an internal investigation remains active.

Dean Pawar reiterated the college's strict anti-ragging stance, emphasizing respect and camaraderie among peers. He asserted that any individual found guilty of ragging would face stringent disciplinary measures without any leniency. As the inquiry unfolds, more developments in this ongoing case are expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)