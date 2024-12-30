Tragic Hotel Fire Rocks Bangkok's Tourist Hub

A fatal fire erupted at Ember Hotel in Bangkok's popular Khao San area, claiming the lives of three foreigners, according to local authorities. Seven additional victims were hospitalized following the incident, which occurred on Sunday night.

The fire struck the fifth floor of the six-storey building, with quick action from authorities rescuing 34 people from the rooftop, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed. Despite prompt alarm responses, the smoke spread swiftly, resulting in immediate casualties, with one woman dead on site and two men later pronounced dead in the hospital. Efforts continue to identify the victims' nationalities.

The Bangkok governor has directed comprehensive inspections of fire escape routes in hotels and entertainment locales citywide. Highlighting tourism's significant contribution to Thailand's economy, Chadchart emphasized the need for robust tourist safety measures. The tourism industry has seen notable recovery with 32 million arrivals this year, although it's yet to match the pre-pandemic figures of 2019.

