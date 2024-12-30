Left Menu

Tragic Hotel Fire Rocks Bangkok's Tourist Hub

A fire at Ember Hotel, near Bangkok's bustling Khao San area, resulted in the deaths of three foreigners and injured seven others. Authorities are investigating the cause, and city officials have called for a review of fire safety measures in hotels and entertainment venues to boost tourism safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:40 IST
Tragic Hotel Fire Rocks Bangkok's Tourist Hub
Somerset House fire Image Credit:

A fatal fire erupted at Ember Hotel in Bangkok's popular Khao San area, claiming the lives of three foreigners, according to local authorities. Seven additional victims were hospitalized following the incident, which occurred on Sunday night.

The fire struck the fifth floor of the six-storey building, with quick action from authorities rescuing 34 people from the rooftop, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed. Despite prompt alarm responses, the smoke spread swiftly, resulting in immediate casualties, with one woman dead on site and two men later pronounced dead in the hospital. Efforts continue to identify the victims' nationalities.

The Bangkok governor has directed comprehensive inspections of fire escape routes in hotels and entertainment locales citywide. Highlighting tourism's significant contribution to Thailand's economy, Chadchart emphasized the need for robust tourist safety measures. The tourism industry has seen notable recovery with 32 million arrivals this year, although it's yet to match the pre-pandemic figures of 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024