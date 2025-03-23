Boosting Tourism: Infrastructure Developments Along Jammu and Kashmir's Scenic Mughal Road

The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to enhance tourism infrastructure at picturesque locations along the iconic Mughal Road. This venture aims to connect Poonch and Rajouri with South Kashmir's Shopian, announced Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also serves as the Minister in-charge of Tourism. The scenic beauty of Dubjan, Mughal Sarai, Peer-ki-Gali, and Shakroo Keller positions them as prime targets for tourism development.

In response to an inquiry by independent MLA Shabir Ahmad Kullay, representing the Shopian constituency, Abdullah disclosed various initiatives to foster tourism along the route. Notably, the tourism department has already executed infrastructure projects in Shopian worth Rs 6.32 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Additionally, 12 completed projects with a financial outlay of Rs 2.51 crore under the CAPEX budget, alongside eight new undertakings costing Rs 84 lakh, are on the docket for fiscal year 2024-25.

Development is also planned for areas like Dubjan and Peer-ki-Gali, but environmental regulations currently restrict construction activities. Nonetheless, a cafeteria and public convenience at Hirpora on the way to Peer-ki-Gali are under progress, budgeted at Rs 35 lakh for the State CAPEX Budget 2024-25. The tourism department is also exploring land transfer options to construct eco-log huts and dormitories, promising a boost to the region's tourism appeal.

