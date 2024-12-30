SPPL Aims for Global Domination with Ambitious Expansion Plans

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), a key player in the TV and home appliances sector, is targeting to sell over a million TV units by 2025. The company plans to expand its product offerings and enhance its production, all while increasing its hold on the offline market channels.

Despite a largely flat TV market in India, SPPL has increased its market share. Known for affordable yet quality smart TVs, brands such as Thomson and Kodak contribute significantly to its current Rs 700 crore revenue. Offline sales are set to rise from 20% to 40%, starting next financial year.

Additionally, SPPL aims to enter into refrigeration and expand into other appliance categories like washing machines. With several new manufacturing plants set to become operational, SPPL envisions becoming a dominant force in India's consumer electronics market without resorting to IPOs or private equity investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)