SAIL-IISCO Partners with IIT Dhanbad for Technological Leap in Mining and Metallurgy

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)-IISCO Steel Plant has forged a vital collaboration with the TEXMiN Foundation of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad to develop an immersive learning center in Burnpur. This partnership is poised to usher in a new era of technological innovation and workforce enhancement in the mining and metallurgy sectors.

By integrating advanced technologies, the initiative aims to push the boundaries of mining and metallurgy, fostering skill advancement through comprehensive training. This alliance will use hands-on case studies, simulations, and specialized modules to reinvent training and upskilling, significantly impacting the industry.

This strategic collaboration is a testament to SAIL's dedication to digital transformation and aligns seamlessly with TEXMiN's mission to implement IT-based solutions to boost human capabilities. It highlights the importance of a skilled workforce ready for modern industry challenges, innovation, and sustainability.

The signing ceremony in Burnpur was attended by top officials such as Brijendra Pratap Singh, Director In-Charge of SAIL, ISP, Burnpur, and notable figures from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and TEXMiN. Leaders emphasized how the fusion of technology, academia, and expertise will benefit both participating organizations and the broader mining and steel communities.

Professor Dheeraj Kumar from IIT Dhanbad stressed the significance of such industry-academic synergies. He noted that collaborations like these are pivotal for Indian mining and metal companies in their pursuits of digital transformation, leading to enhanced safety, smart operations, and sustainability in the sector. Suraj Prakash, CEO of TEXMiN, underscored the impact of this partnership in setting technological benchmarks in mining and metal industries, and its role in cultivating talent for a sustainable, innovative future.

