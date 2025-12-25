Aravalli Mining Ban Sparks Political Clash

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav countered allegations from the Congress party that over 90% of the Aravalli Hills will lack protection due to a new definition. He argued that these claims are a reaction to the government's comprehensive mining ban across the Aravalli range.

The Congress had accused the government of potentially opening up these ecologically significant hills to mining and other exploitative activities, undermining environmental safeguards. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the government for allegedly weakening environmental laws and pollution controls.

In response, the government has clarified that the redefinition describes 'Aravalli Hill' as landforms standing at least 100 meters above their surrounding terrain. The Ministry of Environment is set to identify further zones within the Aravalli range where mining will be strictly prohibited, reinforcing its commitment to preserving the region.