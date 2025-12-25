Left Menu

Aravalli Mining Ban Sparks Political Clash

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav refutes Congress's claims that 90% of the Aravalli Hills will be unprotected. The government enacts a total mining ban across the Aravalli Range. Tensions rise as redefinition of 'Aravalli Hill' prompts political sparring over environmental protection policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:24 IST
Aravalli Mining Ban Sparks Political Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav countered allegations from the Congress party that over 90% of the Aravalli Hills will lack protection due to a new definition. He argued that these claims are a reaction to the government's comprehensive mining ban across the Aravalli range.

The Congress had accused the government of potentially opening up these ecologically significant hills to mining and other exploitative activities, undermining environmental safeguards. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the government for allegedly weakening environmental laws and pollution controls.

In response, the government has clarified that the redefinition describes 'Aravalli Hill' as landforms standing at least 100 meters above their surrounding terrain. The Ministry of Environment is set to identify further zones within the Aravalli range where mining will be strictly prohibited, reinforcing its commitment to preserving the region.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025