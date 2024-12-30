India Launches Probe into Calcium Carbonate Filler Imports from Vietnam

India has begun an investigation into increased imports of Calcium Carbonate Filler Masterbatch from Vietnam, a key component in the plastic industry, following complaints from domestic manufacturers.

This move, spearheaded by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), aims to protect local producers from potentially subsidized imports.

Petitions by Indian industry groups allege significant, subsidized imports of the chemical from Vietnam, prompting this thorough examination into the trade practices at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)