Indian Economy Shows Resilience Amid Global Challenges

The Indian economy is demonstrating strong stability, with the GDP predicted to expand by 6.6% in 2024-25, according to the latest RBI report. Key factors include a resurgence in rural and government consumption, robust investment, and vigorous service exports.

The Financial Stability Report from December 2024 highlights the sound health of scheduled commercial banks, emphasizing their strong profitability, reduced non-performing assets, and ample capital and liquidity reserves. Return on assets and equity have reached a decadal high, underscoring the banks' financial robustness.

Inflation remains a concern, with geopolitical conflicts and climate-related events posing risks. However, a promising agricultural harvest may mitigate food price pressures. Structural growth drivers are expected to strengthen GDP growth in the latter half of 2024-25.

