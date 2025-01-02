Spice Market Insights: Mumbai's Pepper and Copra Prices

The spice market in Mumbai presents fluctuating rates for key ingredients like black pepper and copra. Black pepper, available in the ready category, sees a price range of 650 to 725.

The market also lists bleached and unbleached ginger at a uniform rate of 275. Copra, another significant spice, shows varied pricing across different regions.

In Alapuzha, copra is priced at 16,500, while in Kozikode, it is 15,200. Rajapur records higher copra prices at 24,000, with edible copra in Mumbai priced at 20,000. Furthermore, coconut oil is noted at 2,800 in Mumbai, indicating a steady market for coconut-derived products.

