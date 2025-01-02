Left Menu

Spice Market Insights: Mumbai's Pepper and Copra Prices

The latest spice market updates from Mumbai reveal ready black pepper prices ranging from 650 to 725. Bleached and unbleached ginger are priced at 275. Copra rates vary by region; Alapuzha at 16,500, Kozikode at 15,200, Rajapur at 24,000, and edible copra in Mumbai at 20,000. Coconut oil prices in Mumbai stand at 2,800.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:45 IST
Spice Market Insights: Mumbai's Pepper and Copra Prices
  • Country:
  • India

The spice market in Mumbai presents fluctuating rates for key ingredients like black pepper and copra. Black pepper, available in the ready category, sees a price range of 650 to 725.

The market also lists bleached and unbleached ginger at a uniform rate of 275. Copra, another significant spice, shows varied pricing across different regions.

In Alapuzha, copra is priced at 16,500, while in Kozikode, it is 15,200. Rajapur records higher copra prices at 24,000, with edible copra in Mumbai priced at 20,000. Furthermore, coconut oil is noted at 2,800 in Mumbai, indicating a steady market for coconut-derived products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025