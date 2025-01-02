Left Menu

Asian Stocks Struggle as Trump's Return Sparks Uncertainty

Asian stocks start the year on a cautious note, with investors wary of Donald Trump's return to the White House and a hawkish Federal Reserve outlook. Despite strong global share gains in 2024, markets face potential volatility, influenced by China's economic challenges and currency fluctuations.

Updated: 02-01-2025 11:48 IST
Asian Stocks Struggle as Trump's Return Sparks Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks opened the year under pressure, as uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House and a hawkish Federal Reserve loomed large over global investors.

Despite closing 2024 with an impressive 16% gain, global shares fell 2% in December, with Asian markets struggling.

Currency markets remained volatile, with the dollar near a two-year high against a backdrop of declining global currencies and substantial interest rate differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

