JD(U) Faces Leadership Exodus Amid Waqf Bill Controversy

In a growing political storm for the Janata Dal (United) party, the General Secretary of its Minority Department, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, has submitted his resignation. This move follows the resignation of two other Muslim leaders from the party, which has recently come under scrutiny for its support of the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Siddiqui addressed his resignation letter to JDU National President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing profound disappointment. His letter highlighted a perceived betrayal by the party towards the Muslim community, traditionally one of its strong support bases. Siddiqui questioned JDU's commitment to secularism and minority rights, echoing sentiments of disbelief over the party's current trajectory.

The series of high-profile resignations signals internal tumult within the JDU just as Bihar prepares for upcoming assembly elections. Earlier, Minority State Secretary Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik and Mohammed Kasim Ansari also resigned, citing deep hurt caused by party leaders' support for the contentious bill in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)