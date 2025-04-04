JD(U) Faces Leadership Exodus Amid Waqf Bill Controversy
The JD(U) party is experiencing significant resignations from Muslim leaders due to its stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill, which they believe betrays the trust of the Muslim community. This includes high-profile resignations that raise critical concerns ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
In a growing political storm for the Janata Dal (United) party, the General Secretary of its Minority Department, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, has submitted his resignation. This move follows the resignation of two other Muslim leaders from the party, which has recently come under scrutiny for its support of the Waqf Amendment Bill.
Siddiqui addressed his resignation letter to JDU National President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing profound disappointment. His letter highlighted a perceived betrayal by the party towards the Muslim community, traditionally one of its strong support bases. Siddiqui questioned JDU's commitment to secularism and minority rights, echoing sentiments of disbelief over the party's current trajectory.
The series of high-profile resignations signals internal tumult within the JDU just as Bihar prepares for upcoming assembly elections. Earlier, Minority State Secretary Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik and Mohammed Kasim Ansari also resigned, citing deep hurt caused by party leaders' support for the contentious bill in Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tussle in Bihar: Nitish Kumar vs. Rabri Devi
Bihar Assembly Disruption: CM Nitish Kumar Slams Mobile Phone Use
Controversial Exit: Nitish Kumar Leaves Dais Before National Anthem at Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025
From Dressing Room Banter to Historic Feats: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Meteoric Rise in Cricket
Political Turmoil in Bihar: RJD Criticizes CM Nitish Kumar's Mental Fitness