Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Tariffs and Fed Decisions Stir Market Waves

On Thursday, U.S. stocks underwent choppy trading, fluctuating between gains and losses as investors evaluated fresh economic data alongside the Federal Reserve's policy statement amidst ongoing tariff concerns.

Heightened selling pressure emerged in recent weeks due to economic indicators suggesting a potential economic cool-down, compounded by the Trump administration's reciprocal trade tariffs. Despite this, equities rose in three of the last four sessions, with the S&P index climbing over 1% on Wednesday post-Fed's decision to maintain interest rates, indicating probable rate cuts later this year.

Economic data revealed an uptick in jobless claims and a decline in future economic activity indicators. Technology stocks lagged due to tariff uncertainties, though energy stocks rose as crude prices increased following new U.S. sanctions against Iran.

