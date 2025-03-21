Left Menu

Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Tariffs and Fed Decisions Stir Market Waves

U.S. stocks experienced volatile trading on Thursday as investors reconciled economic data with tariff concerns and the Federal Reserve's policy stance. Market pressure increased with signs of economic cooling amid trade tariffs, despite recent gains in equity markets. The technology sector lagged, while energy advanced on rising crude prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 00:38 IST
On Thursday, U.S. stocks underwent choppy trading, fluctuating between gains and losses as investors evaluated fresh economic data alongside the Federal Reserve's policy statement amidst ongoing tariff concerns.

Heightened selling pressure emerged in recent weeks due to economic indicators suggesting a potential economic cool-down, compounded by the Trump administration's reciprocal trade tariffs. Despite this, equities rose in three of the last four sessions, with the S&P index climbing over 1% on Wednesday post-Fed's decision to maintain interest rates, indicating probable rate cuts later this year.

Economic data revealed an uptick in jobless claims and a decline in future economic activity indicators. Technology stocks lagged due to tariff uncertainties, though energy stocks rose as crude prices increased following new U.S. sanctions against Iran.

