South Korea's recently ousted president apologises for failing to live up to the public's expectations, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:39 IST
South Korea's recently ousted president apologises for failing to live up to the public's expectations, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil as Farmers' Protests Ignite Criticism Against Government
Political Turmoil: Clashes and Protests Ignite in West Bengal
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Disha Salian Controversy Sparks Legislative Uproar
Israel's Gaza Offensive: Complexity Amid Military and Political Turmoil
Turkish Markets Shaken as Lira Stumbles Amid Political Turmoil