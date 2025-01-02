India's Employment Boom: 17.6 Crore Jobs Created in a Decade

The Indian government has dramatically increased employment opportunities over the past decade, creating nearly five times more jobs than the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) administration from 2004 to 2014, according to Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Labour and Employment Minister. Citing data from both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Mandaviya highlighted that a staggering 4.9 crore jobs were generated in 2024 alone, of a total 17.6 crore since 2014.

In stark contrast to the modest 2.9 crore jobs created during the UPA's decade-long tenure, the current Narendra Modi-led government has overseen a 36% surge in employment. Significant gains were observed in various sectors: agriculture reversed a 16% employment decline under UPA with a 19% rise, while manufacturing saw a 15% increase compared to UPA's 6%.

The services sector experienced substantial progress, with 36% growth from 2014 to 2023, overshadowing the UPA era's 25% increase. India's unemployment rate fell from 6% in 2017-18 to 3.2% in 2023-24, and graduate employability rose from 33.95% in 2013 to 54.81% in 2024, marking significant shifts in job creation and workforce participation.

