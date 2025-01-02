Left Menu

India's Employment Boom: 17.6 Crore Jobs Created in a Decade

In the past decade, India's Modi-led government has created 17.6 crore jobs, significantly outpacing the previous UPA era. Employment has surged by 36%, with agriculture and manufacturing sectors experiencing growth. India's unemployment rate dropped significantly as employability and youth participation improved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:13 IST
Union Labour and Employment Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian government has dramatically increased employment opportunities over the past decade, creating nearly five times more jobs than the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) administration from 2004 to 2014, according to Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Labour and Employment Minister. Citing data from both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Mandaviya highlighted that a staggering 4.9 crore jobs were generated in 2024 alone, of a total 17.6 crore since 2014.

In stark contrast to the modest 2.9 crore jobs created during the UPA's decade-long tenure, the current Narendra Modi-led government has overseen a 36% surge in employment. Significant gains were observed in various sectors: agriculture reversed a 16% employment decline under UPA with a 19% rise, while manufacturing saw a 15% increase compared to UPA's 6%.

The services sector experienced substantial progress, with 36% growth from 2014 to 2023, overshadowing the UPA era's 25% increase. India's unemployment rate fell from 6% in 2017-18 to 3.2% in 2023-24, and graduate employability rose from 33.95% in 2013 to 54.81% in 2024, marking significant shifts in job creation and workforce participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

