TVS Motor Surges Ahead: Sales Climb 7% in December

In a recent financial update, TVS Motor Company announced a notable 7% rise in total sales for December, tallying at 3,21,687 units. This marks a significant growth from the 3,01,898 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year.

The report highlighted an 8% increase in total two-wheeler sales, which reached 3,12,002 units last month compared to 2,90,064 units in December 2023. Notably, the company's electric vehicle segment experienced a remarkable 79% surge, hitting 20,171 units.

Despite the overall positive trajectory, three-wheeler sales saw a decline, dropping to 9,685 units from 11,834 units. Exports, on the other hand, surged by 22%, with 1,04,393 units shipped compared to 85,391 units previously, underscoring the company's growing international presence.

