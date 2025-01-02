Rs 1 Lakh Crore Delhi Revamp: Gadkari Promises Pollution-Free Capital

The Union government has earmarked Rs 1 lakh crore for infrastructure projects set to overhaul Delhi, as announced by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Gadkari assured, "I promise you that works worth Rs 1 lakh crore will be accomplished in the coming two years; it'll transform the entirety of Delhi. Despite the Delhi government failing to contribute financially, several projects under the Namami Gange scheme aim to purify the Yamuna by halting sewage inflow."

Gadkari detailed that the Ministry of Road Transport is undertaking a project totaling Rs 65,000 crore, with Rs 33,000 crore worth of work already completed. He emphasized efforts to alleviate Delhi's air pollution and traffic jams, attributing project successes to leadership from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister highlighted government initiatives to reduce pollutants, emphasizing electric buses, cars, and scooters to combat the 40% pollution caused by fossil fuels. Gadkari declared, "We aim to rid Delhi of pollution within five years."

There has been a notable 20% reduction in stubble burning from nearby states like Punjab and Haryana, producing CNG from agricultural waste. Out of 400 planned biofuel plants, 60 are operational, converting waste to wealth and promoting cleaner CNG for transport.

Furthermore, Gadkari introduced a Panipat project, promising the production of ethanol, bio-vitamin, and aviation fuel from stubble, contributing to pollution reduction, import savings, job creation, and farmer welfare improvements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)