Veeda Lifesciences: Innovating Drug Development with a Revitalized Brand Identity

Veeda Group has launched a new logo and brand identity under the name Veeda Lifesciences, marking an important step in its transformation journey. This rebranding signifies Veeda's evolution from a generics-focused Contract Research Organization to a comprehensive drug development services entity for a range of drug modalities, including generics, novel chemicals, and biological entities.

Veeda Lifesciences will operate through four distinct Strategic Business Units: Clinical Trials, Healthy Volunteer Services, Biopharma Services, and Preclinical & Non-Clinical Testing Services, integrating research service capabilities across various drug development stages. This transition embodies a shift towards innovation, expanding from local to global reach, and offering services from small molecules to biologics.

Dr. Mahesh Bhalgat, Group CEO and Managing Director of Veeda Lifesciences, emphasized that the modern, dynamic logo symbolizes their forward-thinking approach and dedication to core values. With operations in multiple countries, Veeda Lifesciences continues to support biotech and pharmaceutical companies in developing both innovative therapies and generic drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)