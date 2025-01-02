JK Lakshmi Cement's Strategic Merger Spurs Growth

The leading stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, have approved the merger of three subsidiaries into JK Lakshmi Cement. This significant move aims to streamline the company's structure and sharpen its business focus on cement products.

Following the approved scheme, Udaipur Cement Works, Hansdeep Industries, and Hidrive Developers are set to merge, with shareholders receiving shares according to set terms. The plan is expected to enhance commercial viability and operational efficiency.

JK Lakshmi Cement, with a current capacity of 16.5 MTPA, plans strategic expansions to double its capacity by 2030. The merger aligns with their broader growth strategy, addressing both brownfield and greenfield projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)