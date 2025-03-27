Kim Jong Un Prioritizes Drone Expansion Amid Rising Tensions
Kim Jong Un overseen the testing of North Korean reconnaissance and attack drones, urging increased production. The drones feature artificial intelligence, enhancing military capabilities. Tensions rise with expanding military capabilities and alliances with Russia for Ukraine conflict, amplifying fears of technology transfers strengthening North Korea's nuclear potential.
Kim Jong Un has recently overseen tests of North Korea's new reconnaissance and attack drones, according to state media reports on Thursday.
The North Korean leader's emphasis on drone technology and artificial intelligence aims to bolster the country's military prowess amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Kim's cooperation with Russia in Ukraine and potential technology transfers have heightened concerns over North Korea's evolving military threat.
