Aerial Misfortune: Plane Crashes into California Building Injuring Eleven

A small plane crash in Fullerton, Southern California, injured eleven and caused significant damage when it hit a commercial building's rooftop. Authorities acted swiftly to control the resulting fire and evacuate nearby businesses. The plane type and the injured individuals' locations remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fullerton | Updated: 03-01-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 05:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A small plane crash in Fullerton, a city in Southern California, resulted in injuries to eleven individuals and considerable damage to a commercial building.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at 2.09 PM on Thursday when the aircraft collided with the rooftop of the structure. First responders quickly arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire and evacuate neighboring businesses.

As of yet, authorities have not specified the type of aircraft involved or confirmed whether the injured were aboard the plane or on the ground. Fullerton, home to approximately 140,000 residents, is situated about 40 kilometers southeast of Los Angeles.

