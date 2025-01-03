Aerial Misfortune: Plane Crashes into California Building Injuring Eleven

A small plane crash in Fullerton, a city in Southern California, resulted in injuries to eleven individuals and considerable damage to a commercial building.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at 2.09 PM on Thursday when the aircraft collided with the rooftop of the structure. First responders quickly arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire and evacuate neighboring businesses.

As of yet, authorities have not specified the type of aircraft involved or confirmed whether the injured were aboard the plane or on the ground. Fullerton, home to approximately 140,000 residents, is situated about 40 kilometers southeast of Los Angeles.

