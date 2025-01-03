Dollar Soars Amid Global Economic Dynamics

The U.S. dollar is gearing up for its most impressive weekly gain in over a month, supported by the belief that the Federal Reserve will not implement significant rate cuts this year and with confidence that the U.S. economy will sustain its lead over global counterparts.

Starting the year on a strong footing, the dollar hit a two-year peak at 109.54 against a basket of currencies on Thursday. This surge is bolstered by a hawkish Federal Reserve stance and a resilient domestic economy.

Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, emphasized the prolonged strength of the dollar due to the U.S. economic edge alongside high yields, compounded by political uncertainties with the incoming administration led by Trump, reinforcing the dollar's appeal as a safe haven.

(With inputs from agencies.)