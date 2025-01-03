Left Menu

Powering Up India's EV Future: Infrastructure and Insights

Stakeholders in India's electric vehicle (EV) sector held discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on developing battery charging and swapping infrastructure. The talks aimed to address issues like station locations and standards, as part of efforts to attract global EV manufacturers. India's EV market is booming with rapid growth projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:47 IST
Key players in India's electric vehicle (EV) sector met with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the urgent need for battery charging and swapping infrastructure development. Officials from the Department of Heavy Industries and DPIIT were also present to facilitate the discussions.

The interaction highlighted issues related to the strategic location of charging stations and the establishment of standardized protocols. The government, aiming to attract global EV manufacturers, had previously announced policy incentives for firms investing at least USD 500 million in local manufacturing projects.

With India's EV market expected to reach one crore units in annual sales by 2030, stakeholders are keen on tapping into the burgeoning sector. To support this growth, the government plans to set up numerous public charging stations and promote various EV categories under the FAME-II and PM E-DRIVE schemes. Tata Motors, a leading player in the passenger EV market, is also ramping up its offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

