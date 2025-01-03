Emerging Market Woes Amid U.S. Fiscal Shifts

Emerging markets faced a turbulent week as investor sentiment teetered on concerns over potential shifts in U.S. fiscal policy. The prospect of fewer rate cuts from the Federal Reserve stirred anxiety, compounded by former President Donald Trump's return to the White House, which has cast doubts on global trading relations due to his proposed import tariffs.

MSCI's index tracking emerging market currencies showed a decline for the fifth consecutive week. Turkish inflation figures, lower than expected, projected another rate cut, despite the lira hitting a new low. Equities in Turkey, however, showed resilience with a slight increase.

Chinese financial assets saw pressure amid economic concerns, causing the yuan to weaken and long-dated government bond yields to plummet. In Central Europe, currencies showed mixed results, with Hungary's forint facing a staggered fall, whereas the rand in South Africa saw continuous weakening.

