Left Menu

China's Bold Economic Revival: Ultra-Long Bonds Unleashed

China plans to significantly increase funding from ultra-long treasury bonds in 2025 to boost business investments and consumer-oriented initiatives. Special treasury bonds will support equipment upgrades and consumer trade-ins, alongside digital product subsidies for households. This move aims to invigorate consumption and address economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:27 IST
China's Bold Economic Revival: Ultra-Long Bonds Unleashed

China is set to amplify its economic stimulus by ramping up funding through ultra-long treasury bonds in 2025, according to a state planner official, who announced the strategy on Friday. This initiative is part of Beijing's broader fiscal push to reignite the country's struggling economy.

These special treasury bonds will finance significant projects, including equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-ins, as outlined by Yuan Da, deputy secretary-general of the National Development and Reform Commission. Additionally, households will be eligible for subsidies on select digital products.

With the world's second-largest economy facing various challenges, including a property crisis and high local government debt, Chinese leaders are keen on driving consumption and countering deflationary risks. Enhanced funding and strategic sector support are key components of this economic plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025