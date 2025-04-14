PM Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Yamunanagar, Champions Vision of a Developed Haryana

In a landmark visit to Yamunanagar, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a host of development projects aimed at bolstering Haryana’s industrial, energy, agricultural, and rural infrastructure. Addressing a massive gathering, the Prime Minister paid homage to the cultural and historical richness of the region while outlining a powerful vision for a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), with Haryana playing a central role.

A Tribute to Haryana’s Rich Cultural Legacy

Opening his address with reverence, PM Modi hailed Haryana as the sacred land of Maa Saraswati, Mantra Devi, Panchmukhi Hanuman Ji, and Kapalmochan Sahib, describing the state as a “confluence of culture, devotion, and dedication.” He extended his heartfelt wishes on the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, emphasizing that Ambedkar’s enduring vision continues to inspire the country’s socio-economic development.

Yamunanagar: A Strategic Industrial Powerhouse

Calling Yamunanagar a "vital pillar of India’s industrial landscape," the Prime Minister praised the region’s diverse industrial base—from plywood and brass to steel, aluminum, and petrochemical manufacturing. He fondly recalled his past visits to the city during his tenure as Haryana BJP in-charge and recognized the hard work and dedication of the people of Yamunanagar.

Highlighting the cultural importance of the city, he mentioned the sacred Kapal Mochan Mela and historical connections with Rishi Ved Vyas and Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Massive Push to Power Sector: New Thermal Power Unit Announced

A key highlight of the visit was the announcement of a new unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant, expected to boost electricity generation significantly. PM Modi stated that this expansion would support Yamunanagar’s manufacturing sector and aid the broader “Mission Manufacturing” initiative by ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply, which is vital for industrial growth.

Recounting the power shortages before 2014, the PM said, “The situation has changed. We have nearly doubled India’s electricity production and are now exporting power to neighboring countries.” He reaffirmed the target to raise Haryana’s generation capacity from 16,000 MW to 24,000 MW in the coming years.

‘Mission Manufacturing’ for Social Justice and Economic Inclusion

Reinforcing the link between industrialization and social empowerment, PM Modi said Dr. Ambedkar had envisioned industrial growth as a means to uplift Dalits and those with small landholdings. He highlighted the government’s renewed focus on manufacturing under the recently announced ‘Mission Manufacturing’—a comprehensive strategy to provide skill development, modern technology, credit access, and global competitiveness to Indian MSMEs.

This mission aims especially to create opportunities for SC, ST, OBC, and marginalized youth, reduce business costs, and promote “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Solar Power Revolution: ‘PM Suryagarh Muft Bijli Yojana’

The Prime Minister spotlighted the PM Suryagarh Muft Bijli Yojana, enabling citizens to install rooftop solar panels and eliminate electricity bills. “Over 1.25 crore people across India have registered, with lakhs from Haryana alone,” he shared, emphasizing the scheme’s role in building a green, self-sufficient energy ecosystem and promoting youth employment.

MSMEs Empowered Through Reforms and Credit Support

Reiterating the government’s strong backing of small industries, the PM highlighted:

A revised definition of MSMEs to support expansion without losing benefits.

Collateral-free loans under the Mudra Yojana, with ₹33 lakh crore disbursed, more than half to SC/ST/OBC entrepreneurs.

Introduction of credit cards and increased credit guarantees for MSMEs.

Special pandemic-era assistance packages worth lakhs of crores for small enterprises.

Haryana’s Farmers: At the Center of Development

Commending Haryana’s farmers for feeding the nation, PM Modi emphasized that both state and central governments are steadfast allies of the agricultural community. He revealed:

MSP procurement extended to 24 crops in Haryana.

Over ₹9,000 crore in claims disbursed under PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

₹6,500 crore aid through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Abolition of colonial-era water tax, saving ₹130 crore in pending dues.

Sustainable Farming Through ‘Gobardhan Yojana’

As part of the eco-friendly development drive, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a new Gobardhan plant in Yamunanagar, set to save ₹3 crore annually for the municipal corporation. These plants convert organic waste into biogas, supporting clean energy, waste management, and income generation for farmers.

Transportation Boost: Rewari Bypass Announced

In infrastructure announcements, PM Modi inaugurated a new four-lane bypass in Rewari, expected to decongest city traffic and reduce travel time between Delhi and Narnaul by over an hour. He also referenced the recent launch of direct flights from Hisar to Ayodhya Dham, linking spiritual and regional connectivity.

Critique of Opposition Governance and Vision of Service

Without naming specific parties, PM Modi drew sharp contrasts between BJP-led states and opposition-ruled regions, criticizing them for developmental delays, price hikes, and corruption. He cited public dissatisfaction in Karnataka and halted welfare programs in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana as examples of misgovernance.

He declared, “For us, politics is not about power—it’s about seva (service). We make promises and keep them, as seen in Haryana.”

Remembering Jallianwala Bagh and the Spirit of Unity

Marking Baisakhi and the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, PM Modi honored the martyrs and highlighted the courage of Shri Shankaran Nair, a Keralite who resigned from the British government in protest and fought the Jallianwala case, exemplifying “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” His story, said the PM, symbolizes India’s spirit of unity and resistance that continues to shape the country’s journey toward becoming a developed nation.

Haryana as a Pillar in India's Growth Story

PM Modi concluded with a call to action for the people of Haryana to join hands with the government in achieving the dream of a developed India. He reaffirmed the Centre’s and the State’s united commitment to empowering the “four pillars of society”—poor, youth, farmers, and women.

The event was graced by the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini and Union Ministers Shri Manohar Lal, Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, and Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, among other dignitaries.