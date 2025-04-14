Seven-Year Sentence: Justice Served in Harrowing Assault Case
A court sentenced a man and his sister-in-law to rigorous imprisonment for seven years for their involvement in a penetrative sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl. The ruling highlighted the long-term psychological impact on the victim and emphasized the importance of deterrence.
A local court has sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the sexual assault of a minor girl in 2017. The judgement also sentenced his sister-in-law, who assisted in the crime, to a similar term.
Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar delivered the sentence, noting the severe psychological impact such crimes have on victims even in their adulthood. The judge emphasized the need for a punishment that acts as a deterrent to prevent similar offenses by others.
The court also ordered a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh to the victim and acknowledged the societal and emotional distress caused to her and her family due to the crime.
