Seven-Year Sentence: Justice Served in Harrowing Assault Case

A local court has sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the sexual assault of a minor girl in 2017. The judgement also sentenced his sister-in-law, who assisted in the crime, to a similar term.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar delivered the sentence, noting the severe psychological impact such crimes have on victims even in their adulthood. The judge emphasized the need for a punishment that acts as a deterrent to prevent similar offenses by others.

The court also ordered a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh to the victim and acknowledged the societal and emotional distress caused to her and her family due to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)