Dollar Dominance Continues Amid Global Economic Shifts

This week, the dollar is set to mark its strongest performance since early December, thanks to a robust U.S. economy predicted to outperform on the global stage in 2025. Expectations of sustained high U.S. interest rates are further fortifying the greenback's position.

The dollar surged to a two-year high against a basket of currencies, driven by a hawkish Federal Reserve and an unyielding national economy that has seen U.S. Treasury yields climb higher. These factors have contributed to the dollar rallying vigorously from the beginning of the year.

With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's growth-oriented policies expected to exacerbate price pressures, the dollar's momentum appears relentless. Market uncertainties regarding upcoming tariffs, tax policies, and immigration changes by Trump's administration enhance the dollar's safe-haven appeal, reflected in a strong labor market.

