Global Markets in Turmoil Amid Tariff Tensions

Global financial markets were in disarray on Wednesday following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose hefty 104% tariffs on Chinese imports. The move fueled concerns of a global recession, sending oil prices to their lowest in four years and causing significant market volatility.

The U.S. dollar weakened against safe-haven currencies, while the offshore yuan hit a record low. The S&P 500 suffered a historic 4.2% loss, wiping out $5.8 trillion in stock value, while European and Asian markets also faced sharp declines. Analysts worry about the prolonged impact of the trade war between the world's largest economies.

Investors are grappling with uncertainty, as highlighted by the volatile bond and currency markets. The trade tensions have disrupted global economic growth, leading to predictions of a recession. Meanwhile, oil and gold prices continue to reflect market anxieties, spotlighting the far-reaching implications of the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)