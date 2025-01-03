Left Menu

DMart Shares Soar as Revenue Jumps in Q3 2024

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates the DMart retail chain, saw its shares rise over 11% after reporting a 17.5% increase in standalone revenue for Q3 ended December 2024. The company revealed its revenue was Rs 15,565.23 crore, up from Rs 13,247.33 crore in the previous year.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the parent company of DMart, surged over 11 per cent on Friday, buoyed by a 17.5 per cent rise in standalone revenue for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock climbed to Rs 4,023.25, after a daytime peak of Rs 4,165. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares advanced to Rs 4,011.90, with an intraday high of Rs 4,165.90.

The robust revenue report, amounting to Rs 15,565.23 crore, saw 6.82 lakh shares traded on the BSE and a staggering 92.84 lakh on the NSE. The previous year's revenue stood at Rs 13,247.33 crore. As of December 2024, DMart's store count was 387.

