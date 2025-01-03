DPIIT Partners with Startup Policy Forum to Propel India’s Innovation Ecosystem

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), operating under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has entered a landmark partnership with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a prominent industry organization representing India’s leading new-age companies. This collaboration marks a significant step toward boosting the country’s innovation ecosystem and strengthening its global presence.

SPF Baithak: A Hub for Innovation and Policy Discussions

As part of the National Startup Week celebrations, DPIIT and SPF will host the SPF Baithak, a convergence of startup founders and policymakers, on January 15-16, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

This event will serve as a platform to announce new collaborations and partnerships between DPIIT and SPF members. Highlights of the gathering include the launch of initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and immersive programs designed to attract global investors to the Indian startup ecosystem.

Commitment to a Global Innovation Hub

Joint Secretary of Startup India, Shri Sanjiv, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating: “This strategic collaboration with SPF underscores DPIIT’s unwavering commitment to creating a conducive environment for startups to flourish. Together, we aim to position India as a global innovation hub and achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.”

He emphasized the critical role SPF members play in showcasing India’s entrepreneurial energy and their contribution toward building a resilient economy.

Strengthening Global Collaborations

The partnership will also focus on:

Promoting India’s startup ecosystem on the global stage by facilitating relationships with international stakeholders.

Organizing specialized immersive programs for international investors to explore groundbreaking innovations across diverse sectors in India.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO of Startup Policy Forum, stated: “This alliance reflects the shared vision of DPIIT and SPF to build a robust startup ecosystem. By fostering impactful collaborations and leveraging the entrepreneurial spirit of SPF members, we aim to solidify India’s position as a leader in global innovation and empower startups to realize their full potential.”

Expanding the Scope of Collaboration

To further strengthen the alliance, DPIIT and SPF plan to introduce:

Startup Missions for Investors: Curated tours for global investors to connect with promising Indian startups in various regions. Innovation Exchange Programs: Facilitating knowledge-sharing initiatives between Indian startups and global counterparts. Sector-Specific Development Tracks: Supporting startups in emerging fields such as AI, renewable energy, healthcare, and agritech.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for 2047

This partnership aligns with the Government of India’s broader mission to drive economic growth and innovation, ensuring the startup ecosystem contributes significantly to making India a developed nation by 2047.

The DPIIT-SPF collaboration is poised to serve as a model for public-private partnerships, creating a dynamic framework for innovation, collaboration, and growth. By empowering entrepreneurs, fostering global connections, and building a resilient startup ecosystem, this initiative underscores India’s commitment to a future driven by innovation and entrepreneurship.