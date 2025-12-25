Wintry Cheer: West Bengal Welcomes Christmas with a Chilly Chill

The mercury took a significant dip in West Bengal, bringing a wave of wintry cheer to Christmas celebrations across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures dropped a few degrees, with expectations of further declines.

Dry weather is set to prevail over the state for the next week. However, the IMD has forecasted shallow to moderate fog in all districts. Many revellers welcomed the colder weather, enjoying the holiday with a festive spirit as minimum temperatures fell by approximately two degrees Celsius.

Darjeeling led the list of coldest spots, recording a chilly 4.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Alipurduar in northern Bengal and Sriniketan in Birbhum recorded 8 and 8.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Kolkata registered its lowest temperature of the season at 13.7 degrees Celsius.