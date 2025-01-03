Left Menu

U.S. Manufacturing Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Tariff Threats

U.S. manufacturing is on a recovery path with a rise in production and new orders, despite uncertainties from possible higher tariffs on raw materials. The PMI rose to a nine-month high, but the outlook remains cautious. Several industries experienced growth while others, such as textile mills, faced declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. manufacturing edged towards recovery in December with a rebound in production and a rise in new orders, although concerns loom over potential higher tariffs that might increase raw material costs. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported its Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 49.3 in December, the highest since March.

The survey painted a less optimistic picture, noting phrases like 'volume decreases' and 'significant slowdown.' While seven manufacturing sectors, including primary metals and electronics, reported growth, key industries like textile mills saw contraction.

Factors such as the Federal Reserve's policies and promises from the incoming Trump administration, including a significant tax cut, could influence this sector's landscape. Experts caution that manufacturing will need to adapt to potential new tariffs and economic policies in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

