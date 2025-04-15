Left Menu

Hollywood's Production Plunge: A 22% Drop Amid Global Shifts

Filming in Los Angeles dropped by 22% in early 2025 compared to the previous year, with significant declines in film and TV shoots. This shift highlights challenges from global competition and decreased production. Labor groups are urging California’s governor for increased tax incentives to counteract these trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 01:17 IST
Filming on location in Los Angeles has witnessed a dramatic 22% decline in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the corresponding period in 2024, based on recent statistics. This drop underscores the challenges that Hollywood faces, including overseas competition and shrinking production levels.

Film LA, the permitting organization, highlighted that the steepest downturn was evident in film and television productions. While commercial shoots remained relatively stable, overall shoot days fell to 5,295 in the January-March timeframe. This marks a significant downturn from the previous year, with television productions declining by 30.5% and feature films by 28.9%.

Global production cutbacks and California's struggle to retain work have been key contributors to this decline. In response, Hollywood's labor unions, producers, and actors are lobbying Governor Gavin Newsom to enhance tax incentives, aiming to bolster Los Angeles's competitiveness against other U.S. and international locations.

