Netherlands and UN Women Lay Foundations for Collaborative Campaign to Mark Beijing+30 Anniversary in Uganda

On Friday, November 22, the Embassy of the Netherlands and UN Women convened a landmark breakfast meeting at the Residence of the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Uganda. The event brought together an influential cohort of Female Heads of Missions, UN Agencies, and Male Changemakers to discuss strategies for advancing women's rights, promoting gender equality, and planning a collaborative campaign to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (Beijing+30) in 2025.

Beijing+30 Campaign Vision

The proposed campaign seeks to create a platform for celebrating progress, addressing persistent challenges, and reimagining Uganda’s journey toward gender equality. Centered on the theme of positive narratives, the initiative will focus on:

Highlighting stories of success and resilience in gender equality.

Advocating for the elimination of violence against women.

Promoting grassroots perspectives from both urban and rural communities across Uganda.

Innovative Collaboration

The campaign will pair Female Heads of Missions and UN Agencies with Male Changemakers from the Government of Uganda, civil society, and the diplomatic community. Together, these partnerships will serve as powerful advocates for gender parity, amplifying messages of inclusivity, equity, and shared prosperity.

To ensure diverse representation, the campaign will extend its reach beyond Kampala, engaging voices from all regions of Uganda. It will align with existing structures and Government of Uganda initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and systemic change.

Strong Support from Stakeholders

Participants at the meeting voiced unanimous support for the campaign. It was noted that Uganda has made considerable strides in gender equality, and the Beijing+30 anniversary presents an opportunity to spotlight these achievements while addressing remaining gaps.

"This campaign is about more than just celebrating progress; it’s about building a collective vision for a future where gender parity benefits everyone—men, women, and children alike," said one participant.

Expanded Objectives

Building on the discussions, the campaign aims to include:

A series of high-impact events and policy dialogues to advocate for gender-focused reforms.

Training and capacity-building programs for local leaders to champion gender equality.

Strategic partnerships with media to amplify success stories and engage the public in meaningful discourse.

Collaboration with youth organizations to nurture a new generation of gender equality advocates.

Looking Forward

The campaign is envisioned as a year-long initiative in 2025, culminating in a grand event to reflect on Uganda’s progress and future aspirations for gender equality. By fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders and prioritizing grassroots involvement, the Embassy of the Netherlands and UN Women aim to set a benchmark for global gender equality campaigns.

As Uganda prepares to join the global community in marking Beijing+30, this campaign promises to be a transformative journey that unites government, civil society, and diplomatic leaders in the pursuit of a more inclusive and equitable society.