India Accelerates Logistics Sector Reforms with LEADS 2024 Report and LEAPS Awards

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, emphasized the critical role of logistics in India’s economic growth during the release of the “Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2024” report in New Delhi. The event also featured the Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield (LEAPS) 2024 awards, celebrating outstanding contributions in the logistics sector.

Minister Goyal highlighted the need for states and private stakeholders to develop actionable logistics plans, including regional and city-level strategies for last-mile connectivity. He called for enhanced public-private partnerships (PPPs) and urged states to establish multi-modal hubs and adopt transparent land allocation processes to attract investment.

Promoting Green and Inclusive Logistics: Shri Goyal stressed the adoption of green logistics practices and the integration of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Analytics. He also emphasized workforce inclusivity, particularly increasing women’s participation in the sector.

Skill Development: The Minister launched the PM GatiShakti Course by GatiShakti Vishwavidyalaya, a 15-hour program available on iGOT Karmayogi and UGC SWAYAM platforms, aimed at fostering efficient infrastructure planning.

LEAD Framework: The logistics sector was urged to adopt the LEAD framework: Longevity, Efficiency and Effectiveness, Accessibility and Accountability, and Digitalization, to build a robust foundation for achieving India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

LEADS 2024 Report Highlights

The LEADS 2024 report evaluates logistics performance across four pillars:

Logistics Infrastructure Logistics Services Operating and Regulatory Environment Sustainable Logistics

The report identifies opportunities for each state/UT and provides actionable insights for logistics reforms. Enhanced objectivity in this edition introduces metrics like terminal accessibility and speed of key road corridors.

Performance Rankings by Region:

Coastal States: Achievers: Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu Fast Movers: Andhra Pradesh, Goa Aspirers: Kerala, West Bengal

Landlocked States: Achievers: Haryana, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Fast Movers: Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan Aspirers: Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand

North-Eastern States: Achievers: Assam, Arunachal Pradesh Fast Movers: Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura Aspirers: Manipur

Union Territories: Achievers: Chandigarh, Delhi Fast Movers: Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Puducherry Aspirers: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh



LEAPS 2024 Award Winners

The LEAPS 2024 awards recognized exceptional contributions in logistics innovation across categories:

Core Logistics Services: Air Freight: Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd Maritime Freight: Visakha Container Terminal Pvt Ltd Road Freight: CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd

Startups: Logistics Operations: Myzek Logistics Pvt Ltd Logistics Technology: Sarvodaya Infotech Pvt Ltd

Special Categories: E-commerce Logistics: Delhivery Limited



Logistics Cost Framework Report

A Report on Logistics Cost Framework, prepared by NCAER, was unveiled at the event. It introduces a hybrid methodology to estimate logistics costs, integrating EXIM and domestic cargo data. This framework is expected to streamline logistics planning and support India’s ambition to become a $32 trillion economy by 2047.

Future Outlook

Shri Piyush Goyal emphasized the collaborative efforts of stakeholders in transforming logistics into a cornerstone of economic growth. By fostering competitive federalism, innovation, and sustainability, the logistics sector is poised to drive India’s journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse.