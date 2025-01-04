Argentina Secures $1 Billion Loan to Bolster Currency Reserves

Argentina's central bank announced on Friday the acquisition of a $1 billion loan from five foreign banks, aiming to strengthen the nation's foreign currency reserves.

This financial agreement, set at an interest rate of 8.8% over 2-1/3 years, is designed to enhance currency management as President Javier Milei works towards foreign exchange market liberalization.

The central bank noted significant interest from global banks, highlighting a positive shift in international credit market access. However, Argentina continues to grapple with high inflation and increasing poverty rates, despite a drop in country risk perceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)