DPIIT and Stride Ventures Join Forces to Propel Indian Startup Ecosystem

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Stride Ventures have teamed up to support Indian startups' global expansion. This collaboration aims to boost innovation, create opportunities, and strengthen India's economic position, particularly benefiting startups from tier-2 and tier-3 cities through strategic mentorship and financial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:23 IST
Joint Secretary Startup India Sanjiv with firm's officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a strategic alliance with Stride Ventures, a leading venture debt firm, aimed at accelerating the growth and global reach of Indian startups. This partnership, as revealed in an official release, is set to drive economic transformation and solidify India's stature as a beacon of innovation and manufacturing excellence.

Stride Ventures, under this collaboration, will identify startups with high growth potential, providing them with essential funding, market access, and policy support. This initiative targets not only Indian startups aspiring for international markets but also global startups entering the Indian landscape. A special focus will be placed on guiding tier-2 and tier-3 city startups with mentorship and access to a global mentor network to facilitate their scaling endeavors.

In addition to fostering growth, the initiative aims to raise awareness about various fundraising tools, notably venture debt, to help startups achieve their expansion goals. According to DPIIT, this collaborative effort intends to create significant opportunities by merging financial support with strategic mentorship, thus reinforcing India's macroeconomic agenda to boost innovation and entrepreneurship, aligning seamlessly with the government's Make in India and Make for the World strategies.

Joint Secretary Startup India, Sanjiv, highlighted the macroeconomic benefits of this collaboration, stating it supports India's broader economic objectives. The partnership's precision-targeted programs, such as the Bharat Grand Challenge, are designed to stimulate entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment in sectors like manufacturing, consumer, B2B, and cleantech.

Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director of Startup India, emphasized the initiative's role in bridging the gap between aspirations and execution, especially aiding entrepreneurs from less advantaged regions. Meanwhile, Stride Ventures' Founder, Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, stressed the partnership's alignment with the mission to empower Indian entrepreneurs to create globally impactful solutions. This venture underscores a billion-dollar commitment to fortifying India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

