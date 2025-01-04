Tragedy Strikes in Jajpur: Sisters Die in Tractor Accident

In a tragic accident in Odisha's Jajpur district, two young sisters lost their lives when the tractor they were traveling in overturned. The victims, identified as Dulari, 14, and Rani, 11, were daughters of Raju Hansda. They were residents of Majhi Sahi in Jodabara village, police confirmed.

The incident occurred as the tractor was en route to Jodabara. According to police reports, the vehicle lost balance, causing it to overturn and fall into a roadside ditch, resulting in the sisters' immediate deaths. The siblings were reportedly on their way to meet their father at a paddy field where he was working.

The bodies were recovered by the Jajpur Road police and have been sent for post-mortem examination. Authorities stated that an investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)