Tragedy Strikes in Jajpur: Sisters Die in Tractor Accident

Two sisters, aged 14 and 11, tragically died when the tractor they were traveling in overturned in Jajpur district, Odisha. The accident happened while they were on their way to meet their father in a paddy field. Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Odisha's Jajpur district, two young sisters lost their lives when the tractor they were traveling in overturned. The victims, identified as Dulari, 14, and Rani, 11, were daughters of Raju Hansda. They were residents of Majhi Sahi in Jodabara village, police confirmed.

The incident occurred as the tractor was en route to Jodabara. According to police reports, the vehicle lost balance, causing it to overturn and fall into a roadside ditch, resulting in the sisters' immediate deaths. The siblings were reportedly on their way to meet their father at a paddy field where he was working.

The bodies were recovered by the Jajpur Road police and have been sent for post-mortem examination. Authorities stated that an investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

