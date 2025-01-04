Left Menu

Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Charlapalli Railway Terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Charlapalli railway terminal on January 6. This terminal is equipped with world-class facilities and aims to reduce congestion at other major stations in Hyderabad. It will operate 24 trains daily and boost the industrial sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Charlapalli railway terminal on January 6, as announced by Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The new terminal promises to offer world-class facilities and is expected to ease congestion at Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Kacheguda railway stations.

With 24 daily train operations planned, the terminal is poised to serve as a critical hub for goods trains, supporting Hyderabad's industrial sector growth.

