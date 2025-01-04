Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Charlapalli Railway Terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Charlapalli railway terminal on January 6, as announced by Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The new terminal promises to offer world-class facilities and is expected to ease congestion at Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Kacheguda railway stations.

With 24 daily train operations planned, the terminal is poised to serve as a critical hub for goods trains, supporting Hyderabad's industrial sector growth.

