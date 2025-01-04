Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Charlapalli Railway Terminal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Charlapalli railway terminal on January 6. This terminal is equipped with world-class facilities and aims to reduce congestion at other major stations in Hyderabad. It will operate 24 trains daily and boost the industrial sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Charlapalli railway terminal on January 6, as announced by Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.
The new terminal promises to offer world-class facilities and is expected to ease congestion at Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Kacheguda railway stations.
With 24 daily train operations planned, the terminal is poised to serve as a critical hub for goods trains, supporting Hyderabad's industrial sector growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement