Left Menu

Adani Wilmar's Flourishing Growth in Food and Oils Market

Adani Wilmar reported a 6% increase in sales volumes and a 33% rise in revenue for the December quarter. The company achieved growth by leveraging its distribution network and an array of brands despite price hikes. Adani Group has exited the joint venture, selling its stake to Wilmar Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:43 IST
Adani Wilmar's Flourishing Growth in Food and Oils Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Wilmar, a leading player in the edible oils and food product sector, has announced impressive quarterly results. The company recorded a 6% increase in sales volumes and a 33% boost in revenue for the December quarter, demonstrating its robust market presence.

The growth comes despite significant price hikes, attributed to rising raw material costs. Adani Wilmar has maintained its market share through a diversified brand portfolio, catering to various price points and consumer needs.

After Adani Group's decision to divest its 44% stake, Wilmar Group has taken over. The company reported particular success in its edible oils and foods categories, with e-commerce growth at an impressive 41% year-on-year, especially in southern India and rural markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025