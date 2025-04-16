Left Menu

Indonesian Authorities Arrest Wilmar Group Employee Amid Export Permit Scandal

The Indonesian Attorney General's Office has arrested a Wilmar Group employee on graft charges linked to export permit corruption. This incident follows several arrests within the judiciary. Wilmar had previously denied any investigation into their staff. The suspect faces 20 days in a Jakarta prison.

Updated: 16-04-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 11:23 IST
The Indonesian Attorney General's Office has taken decisive action by arresting an employee of the global palm oil company Wilmar Group on allegations of corruption related to export permits. This announcement follows a series of high-profile arrests, which included four judges and two lawyers who allegedly accepted 60 billion rupiah ($3.57 million) in exchange for a verdict favoring three companies, including Wilmar.

The Attorney General's Office confirmed that the suspect would remain in custody for a duration of 20 days in a Jakarta prison. Wilmar Group has yet to comment on the recent developments following the arrest.

Despite Wilmar's denial earlier this week of any investigation involving its staff, and previous acquittals in a related case, the shadow of potential large fines and significant payments up to 11 trillion rupiah ($653.4 million) looms over the implicated companies.

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

