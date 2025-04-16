Wilmar Group Employee Arrested in Palm Oil Export Permit Corruption Scandal

The Indonesian Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of a Wilmar Group employee on charges of graft concerning corruption in export permits for palm oil. This follows the firm's prior denials of any staff involvement.

Authorities have initiated a series of high-profile arrests involving several judiciary figures. Among those detained were four judges and two lawyers, accused of accepting billions in bribes to secure favorable rulings for companies, including Wilmar.

Despite initial exoneration in court last month for Wilmar Group and others, the legal entanglements continue. Prosecutors had earlier sought substantial fines against the implicated companies. Wilmar has since confirmed its cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)